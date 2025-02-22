Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:GIL Q2 Earnings

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

TSE:GIL opened at C$77.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$44.23 and a 1-year high of C$78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total transaction of C$693,102.00. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

