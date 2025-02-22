Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:WFG Q1 Earnings

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$171.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.4 %

WFG stock opened at C$112.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$123.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$100.84 and a one year high of C$141.27.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.44%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

