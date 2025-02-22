Brokers Offer Predictions for Unisys’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unisys in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Unisys Stock Performance
UIS opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Unisys has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.93.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 985.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
