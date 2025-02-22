Brokers Set Expectations for Valaris’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:VAL)

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valaris in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Valaris’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valaris by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,771,000 after purchasing an additional 821,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth $31,949,000. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after buying an additional 665,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $21,747,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 344,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

