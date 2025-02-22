Brokers Set Expectations for Watsco’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $498.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco has a 1 year low of $380.58 and a 1 year high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

