Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $60.78. 4,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

