Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $137.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

