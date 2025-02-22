Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,268.48). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
