Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $18.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

