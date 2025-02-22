Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$54.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins cut Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

About Canadian Western Bank

TSE CWB opened at C$56.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.53. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$24.66 and a 12-month high of C$61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

