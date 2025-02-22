Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.04. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $238.91 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 17.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

