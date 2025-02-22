Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,647 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capri alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Capri by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.