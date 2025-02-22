CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,904 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 78,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 684,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,475,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.