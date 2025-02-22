Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.82 ($0.11). 600,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 435,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Cavendish Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £28.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.36.

Insider Activity at Cavendish Financial

In related news, insider Lisa Gordon purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,539.48). 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.

Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.

