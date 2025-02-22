Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

