Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 20,491,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 8,938,911 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $25.53.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Up 27.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.