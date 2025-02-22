Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $64.10 on Thursday. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

