ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $0.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $336.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $41,694.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,030.20. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,230,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,547.70. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,349. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,297,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,276,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $8,746,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 583,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

