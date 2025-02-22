Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 489,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 146,469 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

