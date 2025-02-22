China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 17,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

