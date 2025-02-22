Cinemark’s (CNK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s current price.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNK

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after buying an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after buying an additional 1,413,557 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,763,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,040,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.