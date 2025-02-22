Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 45,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 101,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Citius Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Citius Oncology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Oncology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Citius Oncology Company Profile

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

