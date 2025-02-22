Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCOGet Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $642.07 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.37 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Earnings History for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.