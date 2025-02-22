Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $642.07 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.37 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

