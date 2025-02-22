Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.3 %

CLF stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

