Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.72 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

