Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $382.13, but opened at $411.56. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $388.76, with a volume of 131,266 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

