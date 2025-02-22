Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

