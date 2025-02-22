Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYH. Raymond James cut Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

