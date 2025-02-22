Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.43% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 534.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

CHCT stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $533.08 million, a P/E ratio of -81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -808.70%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

