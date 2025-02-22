Comparing Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) & Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzano and Magnera”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $8.79 billion 1.51 -$1.31 billion $0.63 15.96 Magnera $702.00 million 1.08 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.17

Magnera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suzano. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.6% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Suzano and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano -14.93% -17.30% -4.50% Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Suzano and Magnera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magnera has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Suzano.

Risk and Volatility

Suzano has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnera beats Suzano on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

