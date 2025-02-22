Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $41,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,684,000 after acquiring an additional 399,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.03%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

