Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

