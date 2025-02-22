Contrasting Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) & TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ming Shing Group and TopBuild”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TopBuild $5.19 billion 1.73 $614.25 million $19.82 15.33

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 TopBuild 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ming Shing Group and TopBuild, as reported by MarketBeat.

TopBuild has a consensus target price of $437.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.86%. Given TopBuild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TopBuild shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ming Shing Group and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 11.66% 26.40% 12.85%

Summary

TopBuild beats Ming Shing Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

