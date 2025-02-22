Contrasting Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nephros and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.67%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Nephros has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -6.86% -11.39% -8.30% Sintx Technologies -358.79% -140.68% -78.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Sintx Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $13.55 million 1.22 -$1.58 million ($0.09) -17.43 Sintx Technologies $2.63 million 2.71 -$8.26 million ($50.56) -0.11

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nephros beats Sintx Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

