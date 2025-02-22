Contrasting Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) & Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invitation Homes and Reitar Logtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 11 6 0 2.35 Reitar Logtech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Invitation Homes presently has a consensus target price of $37.47, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Invitation Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Reitar Logtech.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.43 billion 8.03 $519.47 million $0.71 44.92 Reitar Logtech $32.20 million 5.34 $2.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Invitation Homes and Reitar Logtech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Reitar Logtech.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Reitar Logtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 17.02% 4.36% 2.28% Reitar Logtech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Reitar Logtech on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works. The company serves logistics property investors comprising investment funds and property owners; and logistics operators and direct users. Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

