Cooper Financial Group Acquires 6,953 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $3,907,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 27.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 41.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 424,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,393,000 after acquiring an additional 124,488 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

