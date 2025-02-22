Cormark Comments on Air Canada’s Q1 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.37%.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

