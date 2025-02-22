Cormark Forecasts Reduced Earnings for First Majestic Silver

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 3,382,443 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 1,420,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,520,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 814,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,912,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,478,000 after buying an additional 764,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

