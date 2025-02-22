Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corrigan Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

