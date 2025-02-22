Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 25,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

