Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 9,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.