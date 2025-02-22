CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of CRH opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

