Critical Survey: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha 1.41% -11.98% 5.19% Exela Technologies -4.87% N/A -8.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MediaAlpha and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 1 6 0 2.86 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 89.22%. Given MediaAlpha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Exela Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $681.23 million 1.12 -$40.42 million $0.17 67.06 Exela Technologies $1.06 billion 0.00 -$125.16 million ($8.57) -0.07

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediaAlpha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Exela Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

