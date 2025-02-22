CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $418.31 and last traded at $423.98. 1,985,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,061,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.14.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.26, for a total value of $207,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,615.86. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 6.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.67. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

