Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 12/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/19/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 12/13/2024.

Crown Stock Down 1.5 %

CCK stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

