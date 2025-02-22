Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $6.05. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 168,177 shares trading hands.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.