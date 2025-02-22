D. Boral Capital Has Lowered Expectations for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at D. Boral Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,607.41. This represents a 27.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,461 shares of company stock worth $129,689. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 126.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 269.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

