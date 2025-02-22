DA Davidson Has Pessimistic View of Cognex FY2025 Earnings

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Cognex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.40. Cognex has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

