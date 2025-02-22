Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.39 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.