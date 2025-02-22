Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQY) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. 112,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 120,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

